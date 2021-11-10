Sweet Potato Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 pound sweet potatoes
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 (9-inch) unbaked deep dish pie crust
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
- Wash the sweet potatoes and prick them a few times with a fork. Place them on the baking sheet and bake for about 45 minutes or until tender. Remove from the oven and allow to cool enough to handle. Peel the potatoes when cool.
- Using a mixer, mash the potatoes until smooth. Add the sugar, eggs, and melted butter and mix to combine. Add the evaporated milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, salt, and vanilla and mix until combined and smooth.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F. Place the unbaked pie crust on a foil lined, rimmed baking sheet. Pour the pie filling into the crust and bake in the center of the oven for 55 to 60 minutes, or until the pie is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Allow the pie to cool. It may sink some as it cools. Refrigerate if desired.
- Serve topped with whipped cream or toasted marshmallow cream, if desired.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!