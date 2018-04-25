Cranberry Orange Muffins

Submitted by Ms. Barbara Haska of Ravenna, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups whole wheat flour
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup chopped nuts (any kind except peanuts)
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 3 tsp. vegetable oil or melted shortening
  • 1 egg
  • 2 cups whole cranberry sauce (homemade or frozen)
  • 1/2 cup water (optional, if your cranberries seem dry)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease 30 medium or 18 large muffin cups. Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, mix all ingredients well. Add extra water if batter is too dry.
  2. Fill greased muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake in preheated oven in center rack for 15 to 20 minutes.

