Submitted by Ms. Barbara Haska of Ravenna, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 3 cups whole wheat flour
- 1/2 cup honey
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts (any kind except peanuts)
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
- 3 tsp. vegetable oil or melted shortening
- 1 egg
- 2 cups whole cranberry sauce (homemade or frozen)
- 1/2 cup water (optional, if your cranberries seem dry)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease 30 medium or 18 large muffin cups. Combine all ingredients together in a large bowl. Using a large spoon or rubber spatula, mix all ingredients well. Add extra water if batter is too dry.
- Fill greased muffin tins 2/3 full. Bake in preheated oven in center rack for 15 to 20 minutes.
