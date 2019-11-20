Cranberry Sauce

Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, or to taste
  • ginger, to taste (optional)
  • zest of 1 orange, or to taste
  • 1 12-ounce bag of cranberries

    • Directions:

    1. In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine orange juice and both sugars. Stir until dissolved. Add cinnamon, ginger (if using), and orange zest and stir well. Add 4 cups of cranberries and stir occasionally for 10 to 15 minutes until the cranberries start bursting. Keep cooking for an additional minute or two, then remove from heat.
    2. Allow sauce to cool and thicken a bit before putting it into a food storage container, then refrigerate.

