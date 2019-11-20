Queen Bee Apple Pie

A slice of Queen Bee Apple Pie on a white plate.

Queen Bee Apple Pie

Ingredients:

  • 6 cups green apple, pared and sliced
  • 2 T lemon juice
  • 1 1/4 cups cold water
  • 1/3 cup cornstarch
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1 pkg. (15 oz.) 2 unroll and bake 9-inch pie crusts
  • 1/4 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • 1/3 cup raisins

    • Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
    2. Toss together apples and lemon juice in large bowl; set aside.
    3. In small saucepan, whisk together cold water, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add honey; mix well. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until mixture thickens and becomes translucent. Pour hot honey mixture over apple mixture; toss to coat evenly.
    4. Turn apple mixture into pastry-lined 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle walnuts and raisins over apples. Place second crust over filling. Seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top crust for steam to escape.
    5. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack.

