Queen Bee Apple Pie
Ingredients:
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Toss together apples and lemon juice in large bowl; set aside.
- In small saucepan, whisk together cold water, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Add honey; mix well. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue to cook and stir until mixture thickens and becomes translucent. Pour hot honey mixture over apple mixture; toss to coat evenly.
- Turn apple mixture into pastry-lined 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle walnuts and raisins over apples. Place second crust over filling. Seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top crust for steam to escape.
- Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack.
