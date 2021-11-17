Cranberry Sauce
Yield: 1 quart
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup fresh orange juice
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon, or to taste
- ground ginger, to taste (optional)
- zest of 1 orange, or to taste
- 4 cups fresh cranberries
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine orange juice and both sugars. Stir until dissolved.
- Add cinnamon, ginger (if using), and orange zest and stir well. Add cranberries and stir occasionally for 10 to 15 minutes until the cranberries start bursting. Keep cooking for an additional minute or two, then remove from heat.
- Allow sauce to cool and thicken a bit before putting it into a food storage container, then refrigerate.
