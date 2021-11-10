Grandma’s Chocolate Chiffon Pie
Submitted by: NAME OF SUBMITTER of TheirTown, OH
Yield: 1 9-inch pie
Ingredients:
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatine (2 1/2 tsp.)
- 2 cups milk
- 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate
- 2/3 cups sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 pre-baked pie crust
Directions:
- Soften gelatin in 1/4 cup of the milk.
- Melt chocolate in upper part of a double boiler, add remaining milk and 1/2 cup of sugar and cook over hot water for 5 minutes.
- Beat egg yolks, pour a little of the hot mixture over them, stirring while pouring, then return to double boiler, add salt and cook a moment longer.
- Remove from heat, add vanilla and softened gelatin and stir until dissolved. Cool, fold in egg whites beaten stiff with remaining sugar.
- Turn into previously baked pie crust and chill. Serve plain or topped with whipped cream.
