Grandma’s Chocolate Chiffon Pie

Yield: 1 9-inch pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatine (2 1/2 tsp.)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 oz. unsweetened chocolate
  • 2/3 cups sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 pre-baked pie crust

Directions:

  1. Soften gelatin in 1/4 cup of the milk.
  2. Melt chocolate in upper part of a double boiler, add remaining milk and 1/2 cup of sugar and cook over hot water for 5 minutes.
  3. Beat egg yolks, pour a little of the hot mixture over them, stirring while pouring, then return to double boiler, add salt and cook a moment longer.
  4. Remove from heat, add vanilla and softened gelatin and stir until dissolved. Cool, fold in egg whites beaten stiff with remaining sugar.
  5. Turn into previously baked pie crust and chill. Serve plain or topped with whipped cream.

