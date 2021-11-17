Pressure Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, cubed and divided
  • 8 garlic cloves, minced
  • 5 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 4 ounces Romano cheese, grated (1 1/3 cups)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Additional shredded Romano cheese
  • Select sauté setting on electronic pressure cooker and set to high heat. Melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add garlic, cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant.
  • Select cancel setting. Add potatoes and water.
  • Cover and lock lid; ensure vent is closed per manufacturer’s directions. Select manual setting. Increase pressure to high; set time for 12 minutes.
  • Select cancel setting. Quick release pressure carefully, as directed by manufacturer.
  • Add cream and remaining butter. Mash potato mixture. Fold in romano. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with additional shredded romano.

