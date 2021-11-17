Pressure Cooker Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, cubed and divided
- 8 garlic cloves, minced
- 5 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 4 ounces Romano cheese, grated (1 1/3 cups)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Additional shredded Romano cheese
- Select sauté setting on electronic pressure cooker and set to high heat. Melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add garlic, cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant.
- Select cancel setting. Add potatoes and water.
- Cover and lock lid; ensure vent is closed per manufacturer’s directions. Select manual setting. Increase pressure to high; set time for 12 minutes.
- Select cancel setting. Quick release pressure carefully, as directed by manufacturer.
- Add cream and remaining butter. Mash potato mixture. Fold in romano. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with additional shredded romano.
