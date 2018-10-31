Originally appeared: October 17, 1985
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 3oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. almond extract
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
- Combine butter and cream cheese. Beat until fluffy. Add 1 cup flour, sugar, egg, baking powder, vanilla and almond extract; beat till combined. Stir in remaining 1 cup flour. Cover dough, chill till firm.
- On lightly floured surface, roll chilled dough to 1/4” thickness. Cut into desired shapes. Bake in 350° F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or till edges are light brown and cookies are slightly puffed. Transfer to wire rack; cool thoroughly.
- Sprinkle with powdered sugar just before serving.
