Ingredients For Spiced Honey:

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • zest and juice of 1 orange
  • pinch nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • pinch cayenne pepper

Ingredients For Monte Cristo:

  • 3 eggs
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 4 slices thick bread, such as Texas Toast or challah
  • 3 Tbsp. hazelnut spread
  • 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 banana, cut into 1/4 inch slices
  • 4 tsp. vegetable oil, for skillet

Directions:

  1. Mix all of the Spiced Honey ingredients together in a small glass bowl, set aside.
  2. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix the hazelnut spread, cream cheese and honey together to a spreadable consistency; warm in the microwave for a few seconds if necessary.
  3. Spread the mixture evenly between the bread slices and top two of the slices with the sliced bananas. Close the bread slices to create two sandwiches.
  4. Heat a large non-stick skillet to medium-high. Swirl a small amount of vegetable oil in the skillet, about 2 tsp. Dip each sandwich into the egg mixture; let it soak up some of the egg for a couple of seconds on each side.
  5. Immediately transfer to the hot pan and cook the sandwich on each side about 2 minutes until golden brown and warmed through.
  6. Heat the Spiced Honey in the microwave for about 30 seconds and serve along with the warm sandwiches.
  7. TIP: You can substitute strawberries for the bananas and/or you can substitute peanut butter for the cream cheese.

