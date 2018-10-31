Ingredients For Spiced Honey:
- 1/2 cup honey
- zest and juice of 1 orange
- pinch nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- pinch cayenne pepper
Ingredients For Monte Cristo:
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 4 slices thick bread, such as Texas Toast or challah
- 3 Tbsp. hazelnut spread
- 2 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 banana, cut into 1/4 inch slices
- 4 tsp. vegetable oil, for skillet
Directions:
- Mix all of the Spiced Honey ingredients together in a small glass bowl, set aside.
- In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix the hazelnut spread, cream cheese and honey together to a spreadable consistency; warm in the microwave for a few seconds if necessary.
- Spread the mixture evenly between the bread slices and top two of the slices with the sliced bananas. Close the bread slices to create two sandwiches.
- Heat a large non-stick skillet to medium-high. Swirl a small amount of vegetable oil in the skillet, about 2 tsp. Dip each sandwich into the egg mixture; let it soak up some of the egg for a couple of seconds on each side.
- Immediately transfer to the hot pan and cook the sandwich on each side about 2 minutes until golden brown and warmed through.
- Heat the Spiced Honey in the microwave for about 30 seconds and serve along with the warm sandwiches.
- TIP: You can substitute strawberries for the bananas and/or you can substitute peanut butter for the cream cheese.
