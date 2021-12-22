Garlic Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- 6 potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 4-6 cups milk
- 1/2-3/4 cup pasteurized process cheese, cubed
Directions:
- In a soup pot, cover potatoes with water and bring to boil over medium-high heat until tender.
- Drain; add butter, celery, onion, garlic powder and milk to desired consistency.
- Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until celery and onion are tender; do not boil.
- Add cheese, stir until melted. Serves 4 to 6.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!