Garlic Potato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 6 potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup celery, chopped
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 4-6 cups milk
  • 1/2-3/4 cup pasteurized process cheese, cubed

Directions:

  1. In a soup pot, cover potatoes with water and bring to boil over medium-high heat until tender.
  2. Drain; add butter, celery, onion, garlic powder and milk to desired consistency.
  3. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until celery and onion are tender; do not boil.
  4. Add cheese, stir until melted. Serves 4 to 6.

