Grandma Betty’s Brown Betty
Ingredients:
- 4 cups 1/2 inch bread cubes
- 6 Tbsp. margarine, melted
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 4 cups chopped, peeled cooking apples
Directions:
- Mix the bread cubes, margarine, brown sugar, and spices in a bowl.
- Alternate layers of the bread mixture, and apples in a greased slow cooker.
- Cook, covered on High for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours or until the apples are tender.
- Serve alone or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serves 4
