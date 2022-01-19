Grandma Betty’s Brown Betty

29

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups 1/2 inch bread cubes
  • 6 Tbsp. margarine, melted
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • 4 cups chopped, peeled cooking apples

Directions:

  1. Mix the bread cubes, margarine, brown sugar, and spices in a bowl.
  2. Alternate layers of the bread mixture, and apples in a greased slow cooker.
  3. Cook, covered on High for 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours or until the apples are tender.
  4. Serve alone or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Serves 4

