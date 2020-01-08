Tuscan Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, minced
- 5 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 14 oz. canned diced tomatoes
- 30 oz. chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced
Directions:
- In a sauce pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions, celery, and carrots and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and rosemary and sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the remaining ingredients, except the vinegar and basil. Bring to boiling. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 20 minutes. Add the vinegar. Top with the basil before serving.
