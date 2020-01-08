Tuscan Bean Soup

By -
0
20

Tuscan Bean Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 stalks celery, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, minced
  • 5 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 14 oz. canned diced tomatoes
  • 30 oz. chickpeas (garbanzo beans), rinsed and drained
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh basil, minced

Directions:

  1. In a sauce pot over medium heat, heat the olive oil. Add the onions, celery, and carrots and sauté for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and rosemary and sauté for 1 minute.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients, except the vinegar and basil. Bring to boiling. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, for 20 minutes. Add the vinegar. Top with the basil before serving.  

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.