Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. cream cheese
- 1 tsp. pizza sauce
- 1 plain bagel, split and toasted
- 2 thin slices Mozzarella cheese
- 2 slices sandwich pepperoni
- 1 slice green pepper ring
- 1 slice onion ring
Directions:
- Spread the cream cheese on the toasted bagel. Layer the pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni and veggie rings onto one half of the bagel, then top with the remaining bagel half. Cut the sandwich in half and wrap with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Place the sandwich in a lunch bag with an ice pack.