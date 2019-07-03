Crispy Parmesan Baked Fish

Crispy Parmesan Baked Fish

Ingredients:

  • 3⁄4 cup plain bread crumbs
  • 1⁄4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon ground thyme
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon paprika
  • 3⁄4 cup nonfat or 1% milk
  • 2 pounds fish fillets (try any white fish)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, thyme, onion powder and paprika. Place crumbs on a flat plate or sheet of wax paper.
  3. Dip the fish fillets in milk then press into the crumb mixture to coat all sides. Discard leftover bread crumbs and milk.
  4. Place fish on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until the fish is opaque and flakes easily in the thickest part, about 15 minutes depending on thickness of fish. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.

