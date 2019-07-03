Crispy Parmesan Baked Fish
Ingredients:
- 3⁄4 cup plain bread crumbs
- 1⁄4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground thyme
- 1⁄4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1⁄8 teaspoon paprika
- 3⁄4 cup nonfat or 1% milk
- 2 pounds fish fillets (try any white fish)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees F. Lightly spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, mix together bread crumbs, parmesan cheese, thyme, onion powder and paprika. Place crumbs on a flat plate or sheet of wax paper.
- Dip the fish fillets in milk then press into the crumb mixture to coat all sides. Discard leftover bread crumbs and milk.
- Place fish on the baking sheet in a single layer. Bake until the fish is opaque and flakes easily in the thickest part, about 15 minutes depending on thickness of fish. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
