Lobster Risotto
Ingredients:
- 3 6-ounce lobster tails
- 1 cup off-dry white wine, such as Riesling
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 4 cups reduced-sodium chicken stock
- 4 tablespoon butter, at room temperature
- 1 medium leek, washed and finely diced
- 3 shallots, minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 1/2 cups Arborio rice
- 1/2 cup brandy
- 1/2 cup Mascarpone cheese
- Zest of one lemon
- 1/4 cup Italian flat leaf parsley for garnish, chopped
Directions:
- Place wine and garlic into sauté pan large enough to accommodate lobster tails. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Add lobster tails, cover and allow to steam for 8 to 10 minutes until shells curl and lobster meat turns white.
- Remove lobster tails with tongs and transfer to a cutting board. Allow to cool for 15 minutes. Using kitchen shears or sharp knife, cut through top shell lengthwise. Remove meat and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Set aside.
- Add lobster shells, remaining wine and chicken stock to a large saucepan and bring to boil. Reduce heat to low, and keep warm. After 5-10 minutes, remove lobster shells from stock.
- Meanwhile, in another large heavy saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Cook until butter begins to foam and turns brown, 2-3 minutes. Take care not to let it burn.
- Add leek and shallots, along with good pinch of salt, and cook, stirring frequently, for about 4 minutes, or until vegetables begin to soften. Add rosemary and rice and stir until lightly toasted, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add brandy to rice, stirring constantly until it is absorbed completely. Then add chicken stock, one cup at a time, stirring constantly. Continue adding stock just until rice is tender and creamy but still offers a bit of resistance when you bite into grain. This will take about 20 minutes. You may have some stock left over.
- When rice is cooked, remove from heat and gently fold in chunks of lobster along with Mascarpone and lemon zest. Serve in bowls, garnished with parsley.
