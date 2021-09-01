Homemade Corn Dogs

Homemade Corn Dogs

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup yellow cornmeal
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 1/2 cups buttermilk (regular milk works, too)
  • 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 (10 count) package hot dogs
  • 10 wooden skewers or chopsticks
  • 2 quarts vegetable oil (for frying)

Directions:

  1. In a medium or large pot, add the oil. Turn heat to medium and heat oil to 350˚F.
  2. In a large bowl, add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir together.
  3. Then add the beaten egg, buttermilk, oil and honey. Stir until combined. Batter should be a little thicker than pancake batter.
  4. Remove hot dogs from package. Wipe them all dry with a paper towel (this will help the batter stick to them better). Insert one skewer or wooden stick into each hot dog.
  5. Pour the batter into a tall drinking glass. Holding by the skewer, take one hot dog and dunk it into the batter, coating all of the hot dog. Slowly remove from batter and let a little excess batter drip back into the cup. Immediately place it into the hot oil, while still holding the stick. Turn as necessary to brown all sides. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until all sides are a deep golden brown.
  6. Remove from hot oil and place on paper towels to drain grease. Repeat with all hot dogs.

