Homemade Corn Dogs
Ingredients:
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 1/2 cups buttermilk (regular milk works, too)
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 (10 count) package hot dogs
- 10 wooden skewers or chopsticks
- 2 quarts vegetable oil (for frying)
Directions:
- In a medium or large pot, add the oil. Turn heat to medium and heat oil to 350˚F.
- In a large bowl, add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir together.
- Then add the beaten egg, buttermilk, oil and honey. Stir until combined. Batter should be a little thicker than pancake batter.
- Remove hot dogs from package. Wipe them all dry with a paper towel (this will help the batter stick to them better). Insert one skewer or wooden stick into each hot dog.
- Pour the batter into a tall drinking glass. Holding by the skewer, take one hot dog and dunk it into the batter, coating all of the hot dog. Slowly remove from batter and let a little excess batter drip back into the cup. Immediately place it into the hot oil, while still holding the stick. Turn as necessary to brown all sides. Cook for 2-3 minutes, or until all sides are a deep golden brown.
- Remove from hot oil and place on paper towels to drain grease. Repeat with all hot dogs.
