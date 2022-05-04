Crunchy Hamburger Casserole

Crunchy Hamburger Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups egg noodles
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) tomatoes, drained
  • 3/4 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, Colby, Monterey jack)
  • 3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 can (2.8 ounces) French-fried onions

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  2. Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain well.
  3. In a nonstick skillet, brown the meat. Drain off any excess fat.
  4. Combine the noodles, beef, soup, tomatoes, cheese, and green pepper. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Pour into prepared baking dish. Cover and bake for 40 minutes.
  6. Uncover and sprinkle the onions on top. Bake for an additional 5 minutes. Serve hot.

