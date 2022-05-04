Crunchy Hamburger Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2 cups egg noodles
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) tomatoes, drained
- 3/4 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, Colby, Monterey jack)
- 3/4 cup diced green bell pepper
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 can (2.8 ounces) French-fried onions
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Cook the noodles according to package directions. Drain well.
- In a nonstick skillet, brown the meat. Drain off any excess fat.
- Combine the noodles, beef, soup, tomatoes, cheese, and green pepper. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour into prepared baking dish. Cover and bake for 40 minutes.
- Uncover and sprinkle the onions on top. Bake for an additional 5 minutes. Serve hot.
