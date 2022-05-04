Maple Barbecue Beef Ribs

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup maple syrup (preferably Grade B)
  • 1/4 cup spicy brown mustard
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
  • 4 lbs. beef ribs
  • 1 Tbsp. salt

Directions:

  1. If cooking in an oven, preheat oven to 350°F. (For grill, see instructions below.)
  2. In a bowl, combine maple syrup, mustard, vinegar, and ketchup, and cayenne (if using).
  3. Cut ribs into 4- to 5-inch lengths. Sprinkle lightly with salt and roast 1–1-1/4 hours. Pour off all fat. Baste with sauce and roast for another 30 minutes, basting and turning every 5 to 6 minutes. Let sit 5 minutes. Baste one last time and serve.
  4. If cooking on the grill: Set it up for moderate indirect heat, set the ribs away from the heat source, and cook, covered, for the times indicated.

