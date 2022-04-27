Soft Chicken Taco
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts, thawed, skin and bone removed from each piece
- 1/2 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. garlic, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2/3 Tbsp. taco seasoning or chili powder (optional)
- 1 green pepper, sliced
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 4 soft tortillas, 6-inch size
- 1/4 head Romaine lettuce, sliced thin
- 1/4 cup tomatoes, diced
- 4 tsp. fresh tomato salsa
- 1 Tbsp. parsley or cilantro, chopped (optional)
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix chicken, vegetable oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. If using taco seasoning or chili powder, add them too. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and place it in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
- While the chicken is in the refrigerator, cook the pepper and onion, on stovetop, over medium heat until done (about 12 minutes).
- Cook the chicken over medium heat. Cook each side about 10 to 15 minutes. Place chicken on a plate. Let it cool for 5 minutes. Cut the chicken into strips.
- To make the tacos, put chicken on the tortilla first. Add peppers and onion strips next. Top with lettuce, tomato, and salsa. If using parsley or cilantro, add that too.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!