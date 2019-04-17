Crunchy Pecan Granola

Crunchy Pecan Granola

Submitted by: of Fredericktown, Ohio
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

This granola is delicious over ice cream, in fruit and yogurt parfaits, or with your breakfast cereal!

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 cups coconut
  • 2 cups Rice Crispies
  • 1 cup pecan pieces
  • 1/2 cup Sucanat or brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup flax seed or sunflower seeds
  • 3/4 cup coconut oil
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Mix dry ingredients.
  2. Heat together the coconut oil, maple syrup and salt until oil is melted.
  3. Pour over dry ingredients and stir to mix well.
  4. Pour onto a cookie sheet with sides and bake at 275°F for 1 hour or until golden brown and crunchy. Stir occasionally while baking if desired. Cool.
  5. Store in airtight container.

