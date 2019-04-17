Crunchy Pecan Granola

Submitted by: Mary Joyce Petersheim of Fredericktown, Ohio

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

This granola is delicious over ice cream, in fruit and yogurt parfaits, or with your breakfast cereal!

Ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups coconut

2 cups Rice Crispies

1 cup pecan pieces

1/2 cup Sucanat or brown sugar

1/2 cup flax seed or sunflower seeds

3/4 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 tsp. salt

Directions: