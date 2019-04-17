Crunchy Pecan Granola
Submitted by: Mary Joyce Petersheim of Fredericktown, Ohio
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour
Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes
This granola is delicious over ice cream, in fruit and yogurt parfaits, or with your breakfast cereal!
Ingredients:
- 4 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- 2 cups coconut
- 2 cups Rice Crispies
- 1 cup pecan pieces
- 1/2 cup Sucanat or brown sugar
- 1/2 cup flax seed or sunflower seeds
- 3/4 cup coconut oil
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Mix dry ingredients.
- Heat together the coconut oil, maple syrup and salt until oil is melted.
- Pour over dry ingredients and stir to mix well.
- Pour onto a cookie sheet with sides and bake at 275°F for 1 hour or until golden brown and crunchy. Stir occasionally while baking if desired. Cool.
- Store in airtight container.
