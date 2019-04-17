Honey Roasted Bridge Mix

A small bowl of Honey roasted bridge mix, sits on top of a blue napkin with a larger bowl of the mix and a glass jar of hone in the background.

Honey Roasted Bridge Mix

Yield: 4 cups
Prep time:40 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 T butter or margarine
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided
  • 4 cups mixed nuts
  • 2 1/2 Tbsp. superfine sugar

Directions:

  1. Combine honey, butter and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon in saucepan; bring mixture to boil and boil 2 minutes stirring constantly. Pour honey mixture over nuts and mix until nuts are coated.
  2. Spread on foil-lined cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Bake at 325°F for 10 to 15 minutes or until nuts are glazed and lightly browned. Do not allow nuts to burn.
  3. Cool 20 to 30 minutes; remove from foil. Combine sugar and remaining cinnamon; toss with glazed nuts to coat.

