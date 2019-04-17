Honey Roasted Bridge Mix
Yield: 4 cups
Prep time:40 minutes
Cooking time:25 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 5 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 T butter or margarine
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, divided
- 4 cups mixed nuts
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. superfine sugar
Directions:
- Combine honey, butter and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon in saucepan; bring mixture to boil and boil 2 minutes stirring constantly. Pour honey mixture over nuts and mix until nuts are coated.
- Spread on foil-lined cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Bake at 325°F for 10 to 15 minutes or until nuts are glazed and lightly browned. Do not allow nuts to burn.
- Cool 20 to 30 minutes; remove from foil. Combine sugar and remaining cinnamon; toss with glazed nuts to coat.
