Stuffed Baked Sweet Potatoes
Submitted by: Kari and Anita Petersheim of Fredericktown, Ohio
Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour 12 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 17 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 medium sweet potatoes
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 – 8oz. can crushed pineapple
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Bake scrubbed sweet potatoes at 375°F until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
- Cut strip off top of each potato. Spoon potato out of shell. Combine with butter, orange juice and salt; whip to mix. Stir in pineapple; spoon into sweet potato shells. Sprinkle with nuts.
- Bake at 375°F until hot, about 12 minutes.
