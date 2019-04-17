Stuffed Baked Sweet Potatoes

Submitted by: of Fredericktown, Ohio
Yield: Serves 6
Prep time:5 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour 12 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 17 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium sweet potatoes
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 cup orange juice
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 – 8oz. can crushed pineapple
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Bake scrubbed sweet potatoes at 375°F until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
  2. Cut strip off top of each potato. Spoon potato out of shell. Combine with butter, orange juice and salt; whip to mix. Stir in pineapple; spoon into sweet potato shells. Sprinkle with nuts.
  3. Bake at 375°F until hot, about 12 minutes.

