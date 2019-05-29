Salmon Burgers
Yield: Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 1/4 pounds center-cut salmon fillet, skin and pin bones removed
- 2 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
- 4 brioche buns, split
- Tartar sauce and arugula, for topping
Directions:
- Cut three-quarters of the salmon into 1/4-inch pieces. Put in a large bowl.
- Cut the rest of the salmon into chunks; transfer the chunks to a food processor along with the mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, lemon zest and cayenne. Pulse to make a paste.
- Add the pureed salmon mixture to the bowl with the diced salmon. Add the scallions, 2 tablespoons panko, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and black pepper to taste. Gently mix until just combined.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and brush with olive oil. Divide the salmon mixture into 4 mounds on the parchment paper. With damp hands, pat into 4-inch-wide, 3/4-inch-thick patties. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
- Preheat the broiler. Spread the remaining 1 cup panko on a plate. Press both sides of the salmon patties in the panko.
- Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties (in batches if necessary) and cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes, adjusting the heat if necessary. Turn and cook until the other side is browned and the patties feel springy in the center, 3 to 4 more minutes.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain; season with salt.
- Meanwhile, arrange the buns, cut-side up, on a broiler pan and broil until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Serve the patties on the buns; top with tartar sauce and arugula.
