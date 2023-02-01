Deviled Egg Footballs

By -
0
8
Closeup of snacks for watching a football game, chips, salsa and deviled eggs. Great for Super Bowl or Playoff themed projects.

Deviled Egg Footballs

Ingredients:

  • 1 doz. hard boiled eggs
  • 1/2 cup slaw dressing
  • 1 Tbsp. sugar
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • chive pieces or paprika

Directions:

  1. Cut each egg lengthwise and place the cooked yolk into a small bowl. Place the egg whites onto a plate for serving.
  2. To your egg yolks, add most of your slaw dressing and use mixer to beat until very well mixed. Add sugar and seasonings and any additional slaw dressing to create a consistency of smooth and not too dry or wet.
  3. Use a decorator tube or spoon teaspoons to fill each egg white.
  4. For the Super Bowl, top with chives to create a football theme or sprinkle each egg with paprika.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.