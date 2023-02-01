Deviled Egg Footballs
Ingredients:
- 1 doz. hard boiled eggs
- 1/2 cup slaw dressing
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- salt and pepper to taste
- chive pieces or paprika
Directions:
- Cut each egg lengthwise and place the cooked yolk into a small bowl. Place the egg whites onto a plate for serving.
- To your egg yolks, add most of your slaw dressing and use mixer to beat until very well mixed. Add sugar and seasonings and any additional slaw dressing to create a consistency of smooth and not too dry or wet.
- Use a decorator tube or spoon teaspoons to fill each egg white.
- For the Super Bowl, top with chives to create a football theme or sprinkle each egg with paprika.
