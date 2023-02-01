Baked Ham and Swiss Sweet Sliders
Ingredients:
- 24 slices of deli honey ham
- 6 slices of Swiss cheese, cut into fourths
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 Tbsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 24 Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls
Directions:
- Slice dinner rolls in half and spread mayo on one side of the rolls.
- Place a slice or two of ham and slice of Swiss cheese in roll.
- Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely together into a baking dish.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.
- Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes.
- Bake at 350 F for 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 3 minutes until tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.
