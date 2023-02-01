Baked Ham and Swiss Sweet Sliders

Ingredients:

  • 24 slices of deli honey ham
  • 6 slices of Swiss cheese, cut into fourths
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 Tbsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 24 Hawaiian sweet dinner rolls

Directions:

  1. Slice dinner rolls in half and spread mayo on one side of the rolls.
  2. Place a slice or two of ham and slice of Swiss cheese in roll.
  3. Replace the top of the rolls and bunch them closely together into a baking dish.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together poppy seeds, dijon mustard, melted butter, onion powder and Worcestershire sauce.
  5. Pour sauce over the rolls, just covering the tops. Cover with foil and let sit for 10 minutes.
  6. Bake at 350 F for 12 minutes or until cheese is melted. Uncover and cook for additional 3 minutes until tops are slightly browned and crisp. Serve warm.

