Taco Pinwheels
Ingredients:
- 6 lg. tortillas, burrito size
- 12 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 3 Tbsp. taco seasoning
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 11/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup cooked shredded chicken
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
- 1/4 cup green onion, chopped
- 1 small can diced green chilies, drained well
- guacamole or salsa for serving.
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, taco seasoning, garlic powder and cheddar cheese until well combined.
- Add the chicken, bell peppers, chilies, and green onion into the cream cheese mixture and stir until combined.
- Lay one of the tortillas flat on a cutting board and spread approximately 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture all over the tortilla, concentrating in the center. Roll up. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas.
- Place the tortilla rolls on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour or up to one day.
- Slice the tortilla rolls into 1 inch pinwheels and serve, with guacamole or salsa for dipping if desired.
