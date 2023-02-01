Taco Pinwheels

Taco Pinwheels

Ingredients:

  • 6 lg. tortillas, burrito size
  • 12 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 3 Tbsp. taco seasoning
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
  • 11/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup cooked shredded chicken
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
  • 1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
  • 1/4 cup green onion, chopped
  • 1 small can diced green chilies, drained well
  • guacamole or salsa for serving.

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, taco seasoning, garlic powder and cheddar cheese until well combined.
  2. Add the chicken, bell peppers, chilies, and green onion into the cream cheese mixture and stir until combined.
  3. Lay one of the tortillas flat on a cutting board and spread approximately 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture all over the tortilla, concentrating in the center. Roll up. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas.
  4. Place the tortilla rolls on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Chill for at least one hour or up to one day.
  5. Slice the tortilla rolls into 1 inch pinwheels and serve, with guacamole or salsa for dipping if desired.

