Dorothy’s Ruby Salad

Dorothy’s Ruby Salad

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup pine nuts
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh tarragon
  • 8 cups butter lettuce, mustard greens, spinach mix
  • 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed, halved, cored, and sliced into thin wedges
  • ½ medium seedless cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 2 medium ruby grapefruit, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
  • 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions:

  1. In a medium skillet combine pine nuts and butter. Heat over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted, stirring occasionally. Season with kosher salt.
  2. For dressing, in a small bowl combine shallots, vinegar, salt and pepper. Whisk in oil, sour cream and tarragon.
  3. In a large salad bowl toss together lettuce, fennel, and cucumber. Add dressing and toss well.
  4. Add grapefruit and cheese; toss gently to combine. Top with pine nuts.

