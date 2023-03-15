Dorothy’s Ruby Salad
Ingredients:
- ½ cup pine nuts
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- ¼ cup sour cream
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh tarragon
- 8 cups butter lettuce, mustard greens, spinach mix
- 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed, halved, cored, and sliced into thin wedges
- ½ medium seedless cucumber, thinly sliced
- 2 medium ruby grapefruit, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch thick slices
- 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
Directions:
- In a medium skillet combine pine nuts and butter. Heat over medium heat 3 to 5 minutes or until toasted, stirring occasionally. Season with kosher salt.
- For dressing, in a small bowl combine shallots, vinegar, salt and pepper. Whisk in oil, sour cream and tarragon.
- In a large salad bowl toss together lettuce, fennel, and cucumber. Add dressing and toss well.
- Add grapefruit and cheese; toss gently to combine. Top with pine nuts.
