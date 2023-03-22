Grilled Salmon Caesar Salads

By -
0
6

Grilled Salmon Caesar Salads

Ingredients:

  • 2 lemons, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp. anchovy paste or 2 drained anchovy filets, mashed into a paste
  • 1 Tbsp. dill weed
  • ½ tsp. black pepper, divided
  • 1 24-oz., 1-inch-thick skin-on center-cut salmon filet
  • 5 cups Romaine or butter lettuce, washed and torn into salad pieces
  • 2 cups salad croutons
  • Shaved Parmesan cheese, for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat a gas grill to medium-high, 400 F, on one side.
  2. While the grill preheats, juice 1 lemon to equal 2 tablespoons of juice; place juice in a small bowl. Grate garlic clove and add to lemon juice. Whisk in mayonnaise, grated Parmesan, mustard, anchovy paste, dill, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until combined. Set aside 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture for spreading over salmon; reserve remaining mayonnaise mixture as dressing for serving.
  3. Cut the remaining lemon in half crosswise. Sprinkle salmon with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread reserved 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture over salmon. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
  4. Place salmon, skin side down, on oiled grates over the unlit side of the grill.
  5. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, on oiled grates over the heated side of the grill.
  6. Grill, covered, until lemon halves are charred, salmon flakes easily, and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of filet registers 125°F, 20 to 25 minutes, removing lemons from grill after about 12 minutes.
  7. As lemon halves and salmon finish grilling, transfer to a baking sheet.
  8. Scatter lettuce leaves on a large platter. Using a fork, break off chunks of salmon from its skin, and arrange over lettuce; discard salmon skin.
  9. Top with croutons and desired amount of dressing. Squeeze charred lemon halves over salad. Garnish with shaved Parmesan.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.