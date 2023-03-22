Grilled Salmon Caesar Salads
Ingredients:
- 2 lemons, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. anchovy paste or 2 drained anchovy filets, mashed into a paste
- 1 Tbsp. dill weed
- ½ tsp. black pepper, divided
- 1 24-oz., 1-inch-thick skin-on center-cut salmon filet
- 5 cups Romaine or butter lettuce, washed and torn into salad pieces
- 2 cups salad croutons
- Shaved Parmesan cheese, for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat a gas grill to medium-high, 400 F, on one side.
- While the grill preheats, juice 1 lemon to equal 2 tablespoons of juice; place juice in a small bowl. Grate garlic clove and add to lemon juice. Whisk in mayonnaise, grated Parmesan, mustard, anchovy paste, dill, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until combined. Set aside 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture for spreading over salmon; reserve remaining mayonnaise mixture as dressing for serving.
- Cut the remaining lemon in half crosswise. Sprinkle salmon with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread reserved 1/3 cup mayonnaise mixture over salmon. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
- Place salmon, skin side down, on oiled grates over the unlit side of the grill.
- Place lemon halves, cut sides down, on oiled grates over the heated side of the grill.
- Grill, covered, until lemon halves are charred, salmon flakes easily, and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of filet registers 125°F, 20 to 25 minutes, removing lemons from grill after about 12 minutes.
- As lemon halves and salmon finish grilling, transfer to a baking sheet.
- Scatter lettuce leaves on a large platter. Using a fork, break off chunks of salmon from its skin, and arrange over lettuce; discard salmon skin.
- Top with croutons and desired amount of dressing. Squeeze charred lemon halves over salad. Garnish with shaved Parmesan.
