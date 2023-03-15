White Rabbit Fried Mozzarella Bites
Ingredients:
- 20 mozzarella string cheese sticks
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1 cup plain Panko crumbs
- 1 cup flour
- 1 egg
- 1 cup buttermilk
- ¼ tsp. Cayenne pepper, optional
- peanut or vegetable oil for fryer
Directions:
- Cut each of your cheese sticks into 3 pieces.
- In a medium sized bowl, whisk your egg. Add the buttermilk and whisk again. Set aside two additional bowls.
- Fill one with your flour and the next with your crumbs. Place the bowl with your egg and milk mixture in the middle of that line, so that you now have three bowls in a row.
- Take one piece of mozzarella. Dip it in the flour and then immediately in the egg mixture. Now, roll your cheese bite around in the bread crumbs. Continue to do this until you have all the pieces of cheese coated. You can place each finished piece on a plate once they are completed.
- In a medium sized skillet, heat your vegetable oil (about 2 inches high) to 350 degrees. To test this, place a wooden spoon handle in the oil. If the bubbles are rolling on the handle, you’re ready. Have a plate ready and line it with a paper towel.
- Add 5-7 pieces into the oil for about 30 seconds. Make sure that you keep them separated so that they don’t bond together. Fry your mozzarella bites until they are golden brown, about 30 seconds.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove your pieces from the oil and place them on the paper towels. Repeat this process with different batches until all of your bites are fried.
- Serve immediately with pasta sauce.
