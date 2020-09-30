Dot’s Apple Cake

Dot’s Apple Cake

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups pared and diced apples
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup nuts
  • 1/2 cup butterscotch morsels

Directions:

  1. Combine apples and sugar; let sit for 15 minutes.
  2. In a bowl, beat together oil and eggs until fluffy. Add vanilla.
  3. In separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.
  4. Add dry ingredients alternately with apples to oil mixture, then add in nuts.
  5. Pour into 9×13″ pan. Sprinkle with butterscotch morsels, and bake at 325°F for 1 hour.

