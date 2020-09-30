Dot’s Apple Cake
Submitted by: Salli Barach
Ingredients:
- 4 cups pared and diced apples
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 cup nuts
- 1/2 cup butterscotch morsels
Directions:
- Combine apples and sugar; let sit for 15 minutes.
- In a bowl, beat together oil and eggs until fluffy. Add vanilla.
- In separate bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.
- Add dry ingredients alternately with apples to oil mixture, then add in nuts.
- Pour into 9×13″ pan. Sprinkle with butterscotch morsels, and bake at 325°F for 1 hour.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!