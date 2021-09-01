Double Crunch Honey Garlic Chicken
Ingredients for Chicken:
- 4 large boneless chicken breasts
- 2 cups flour
- 4 tsp. salt
- 4 tsp. black pepper
- 3 Tbsp. ground ginger
- 2 Tbsp. ground nutmeg
- 2 tsp. ground thyme
- 2 tsp. ground sage
- 2 Tbsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 4 eggs
- 8 Tbsp. water
Ingredients for Honey Garlic Sauce:
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 to 4 cloves minced garlic
- 1 cup honey
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
Directions for Chicken:
- Pound the meat to an even 1/2 inch thickness.
- Sift together the dry ingredients (this mixture makes enough for two batches, so you can save some for next time!).
- Make an egg wash by whisking together eggs and water.
- Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, then dip the meat in the flour and spice mixture. Dip the breasts into the egg wash and then a final time into the flour and spice mix, pressing the mix into the meat to get good contact.
- Heat a skillet on the stove with about a half inch of canola oil covering the bottom. You will want to carefully regulate the temperature here so that the chicken does not brown too quickly. The thinness of the breast meat practically guarantees that it will be fully cooked by the time the outside is browned.
- Fry them gently (just below medium heat) for about 4 or 5 minutes per side until golden brown and crispy. Drain on a wire rack for a couple of minutes before dipping the chicken into the Honey Garlic Sauce or pouring the sauce over the chicken.
Directions for Honey Garlic Sauce::
- In a medium saucepan add oil and garlic. Cook over medium heat to soften the garlic but do not let it brown. Add honey, soy sauce and pepper.
- Simmer together for 5 to 10 minutes, remove from heat and allow to cool for a few minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!