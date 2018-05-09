Ingredients:
- 2 1/4 cup whole wheat pastry flour (all-purpose flour can be used, too)
- 2 teaspoon baking soda
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 cups brown sugar
- 2 cups unsweetened applesauce
- 2/3 cup canola oil
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
- Powdered sugar (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray your bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray & set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, & nutmeg. Mix well and set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine sugar, oil, eggs, & vanilla. Using a whisk, mix together until nice and smooth.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Using a spoon, stir gently until combined. Fold in walnuts.
- Pour mixture into prepared bundt pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes or until firm to the touch and toothpick comes out clean when inserted.
- Place cake on cooling rack and let cool completely in pan. Once cooled, invert cake and remove from pan. Dust with powdered sugar, and enjoy!
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!