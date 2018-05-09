Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat spaghetti
- 2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 2 medium garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 tsp. red chili flakes
- 4 medium zucchini, spiralized into noodles
- 1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 cups packed baby spinach
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 4 large EGGS
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced basil leaves
Directions:
- BRING large pot of water to boil, add spaghetti and cook per package directions.
- While pasta is cooking, HEAT olive oil in a large, deep nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. ADD garlic and chili flakes and COOK for 1 minute, stirring continually. ADD zucchini noodles, salt and pepper and COOK, tossing gently, for 1 to 2 minutes or until zucchini has softened.
- STIR tomatoes, spinach, lemon zest and juice gently into zucchini mixture until well combined. COOK for another 1 to 2 minutes or until spinach is wilted and tomatoes are warmed through.
- When pasta is done, DRAIN and ADD to skillet mixture. REMOVE from heat. HEAT 2 to 3 inches of water in a large saucepan to boiling. ADJUST HEAT to keep liquid SIMMERING gently.
- BREAK eggs, 1 at a time, into a cup. Holding dish close to surface, SLIP egg into water. COOK eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 to 5 minutes. Do not stir.
- LIFT eggs from water with slotted spoon. DRAIN in spoon or on paper towels. TRIM any rough edges, if desired.
- DIVIDE zucchini and pasta mixture among 4 dinner plates or bowls, TOP each with 1 poached egg and GARNISH with basil.
- SERVE immediately.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!