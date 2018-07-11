Ingredients:
- 4 bananas, frozen (break into chunks before freezing)
- 2 tablespoons almond butter
- 1 cup strawberries sliced
- 1 piece split and scraped vanilla bean or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
- Combine the bananas and almond butter in a food processor and blend until smooth and creamy. Add the strawberries and vanilla and pulse to mix well, leaving a few solid bits of strawberry throughout. Transfer the nice cream to an airtight container and freeze for 30 minutes for a soft texture or for 1 to 2 hours for a firmer texture. If the nice cream becomes too hard to scoop, let it stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
TIP: Keep a stash of ripe banana chunks in the freezer to make delicious soft-serve nice cream (and smoothies) in minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!