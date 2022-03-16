Egg Quesadilla
Ingredients:
- 1 large egg
- salt
- 1 tsp. olive or vegetable oil
- 1 6-inch corn tortilla
- 1 Tbsp. grated cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese
- Salsa for topping (if you like)
Directions:
- Crack the egg into the bowl, add a pinch of salt, and use the fork to beat the mixture well until the yolk and white are evenly yellow.
- Put the pan on the stove and turn the heat to medium. When the pan is hot, add the oil, and let it heat for about 30 seconds.
- Add the egg to the pan and let it set for around 10-15 seconds.
- Put the tortilla on top of the egg and press it down a little — the egg should still be soft enough that the tortilla will stick to it. Let the egg set until it doesn’t look runny, then use the spatula to flip the whole thing (so that the tortilla is now on the bottom).
- Sprinkle the cheese over the egg. Cook until the cheese is melted, the egg is set, and the tortilla is nicely browned.
- Fold it in half, egg and cheese side in, and serve right away, topped with salsa, if you like.
