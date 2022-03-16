“McGriddle” Bake
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 med-lg. leftover pancakes
- 1/4 cup pancake syrup (as desired)
- 4 eggs
- 1/4-1/2 cup fried bacon pieces or sausage crumbles, cooked
Directions:
- Prepare a greased 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan.
- Tear pancakes into large bite-sized pieces and arrange in pan; drizzle with syrup.
- Break eggs on top of pancake layer. Poke the yolks, but don’t stir. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then the meat on top.
- Bake uncovered until eggs are set, about 30 minutes at 350°F.
