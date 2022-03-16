“McGriddle” Bake

“McGriddle” Bake

Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, OH
Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

  • 2 med-lg. leftover pancakes
  • 1/4 cup pancake syrup (as desired)
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/4-1/2 cup fried bacon pieces or sausage crumbles, cooked

Directions:

  1. Prepare a greased 8×8 or 9×9 baking pan.
  2. Tear pancakes into large bite-sized pieces and arrange in pan; drizzle with syrup.
  3. Break eggs on top of pancake layer. Poke the yolks, but don’t stir. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then the meat on top.
  4. Bake uncovered until eggs are set, about 30 minutes at 350°F.

