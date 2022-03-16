One-Eyed Jack
Ingredients:
- 1 slice whole-wheat or multigrain bread
- 1 large egg
- 2 tsp olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
Directions:
- Use the open mouth of a glass to cut a hole out of the center of the slice of bread. Set aside the bread frame and the cutout circle of bread.
- Crack the egg into the bowl gently, being careful not to break the yolk.
- Put the pan on the stove and turn the heat to medium. When the pan is hot (flick some water on — it should dance and evaporate immediately), add the oil, then lay the bread frame into it carefully.
- Gently pour the egg into the hole, and season the egg with a pinch of salt and pepper. (If you like, you can also fry the cutout circle of bread alongside.)
- Cook the bread frame until it has browned underneath and the egg in the hole has started to set, about 2 minutes, then carefully flip the whole thing.
- Cook the other side until the egg yolk is as firm as you like it — about 30 seconds to a minute longer. Eat right away.
