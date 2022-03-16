One-Eyed Jack

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice whole-wheat or multigrain bread
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper

Directions:

  1. Use the open mouth of a glass to cut a hole out of the center of the slice of bread. Set aside the bread frame and the cutout circle of bread.
  2. Crack the egg into the bowl gently, being careful not to break the yolk.
  3. Put the pan on the stove and turn the heat to medium. When the pan is hot (flick some water on — it should dance and evaporate immediately), add the oil, then lay the bread frame into it carefully.
  4. Gently pour the egg into the hole, and season the egg with a pinch of salt and pepper. (If you like, you can also fry the cutout circle of bread alongside.)
  5. Cook the bread frame until it has browned underneath and the egg in the hole has started to set, about 2 minutes, then carefully flip the whole thing.
  6. Cook the other side until the egg yolk is as firm as you like it — about 30 seconds to a minute longer. Eat right away.

