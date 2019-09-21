Eggplant Delight
Ingredients:
- 1 medium eggplant, 1/4 inch thick slices
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 ounces whole wheat penne pasta, cooked
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- 1 shallot, diced
- 1 medium zucchini squash, sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 medium tomatoes, diced
- 1 tablespoon oregano
- 1 tablespoon parsley flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- Clean your preparation area and wash hands. Preheat oven to 400⁰ F.
- Spread 1 tablespoon of olive oil across the bottom of a lined baking sheet and arrange sliced eggplant. Bake eggplant for 20 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
- While eggplant bakes, place a large skillet over medium heat and add 1tbs olive oil. Add the sliced mushrooms, diced shallot, sliced zucchini, and minced garlic into skillet and cook for 5 minutes. Add water and lemon juice and cook for 4 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, parsley flakes, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add roasted eggplant and cook until all veggies are tender; about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and serve over cooked whole wheat penne pasta.
