Eggplant Delight

By -
0
1

Eggplant Delight

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium eggplant, 1/4 inch thick slices
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 8 ounces whole wheat penne pasta, cooked
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 shallot, diced
  • 1 medium zucchini squash, sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 medium tomatoes, diced
  • 1 tablespoon oregano
  • 1 tablespoon parsley flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. Clean your preparation area and wash hands. Preheat oven to 400⁰ F.
  2. Spread 1 tablespoon of olive oil across the bottom of a lined baking sheet and arrange sliced eggplant. Bake eggplant for 20 minutes or until tender and lightly browned.
  3. While eggplant bakes, place a large skillet over medium heat and add 1tbs olive oil. Add the sliced mushrooms, diced shallot, sliced zucchini, and minced garlic into skillet and cook for 5 minutes. Add water and lemon juice and cook for 4 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, parsley flakes, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Add roasted eggplant and cook until all veggies are tender; about 5 minutes.
  5. Remove from heat and serve over cooked whole wheat penne pasta.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleHoney Chipotle Roast Acorn Squash

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.