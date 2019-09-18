Honey Chipotle Roast Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

  • 2 small acorn squash
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 2 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1 generous pinch salt
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/8 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions:

  1. Heat your oven to 350ºF.
  2. Cut the acorn squash in half, stem to root. Scoop out the seeds and pulp. Cut the squash into 1/2-inch slices and arrange it in a single layer on a baking sheet.
  3. Mince the chipotle pepper very finely and place it in a small bowl. Add the honey, lime juice, and salt; mix in the olive oil. Brush half of the honey-chipotle glaze onto the squash.
  4. Bake for 35-45 minutes, or until the squash is tender and the underside is golden brown. Drizzle the roast squash with the remaining glaze and sprinkle with cilantro.

Tip: Any extra chipotles in adobo can be frozen for use another time.

