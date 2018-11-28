Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on December 28, 1978
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 egg white, slightly beaten
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 3 Tbsp. milk
- 1 tsp. instant coffee
- 2 squares (2 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate
Directions:
- Cream butter, gradually add sugar and continue beating until blended. Beat in egg yolk.
- Sift together flour and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture.
- Press evenly into greased 15-1/2 x 10-1/2 x 1” jelly roll pan.
- Brush top with egg white. Sprinkle with pecans; press lightly into dough.
- Bake 1 hour in preheated 275° oven.
- Meanwhile, heat milk, dissolve coffee and melt chocolate together over low heat.
- When baked, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares or diamonds; drizzle with melted chocolate.
- Cool in pan or on wire rack.
