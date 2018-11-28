English Toffee Bars

By -
0
15

Originally appeared in Farm and Dairy on December 28, 1978

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 egg white, slightly beaten
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 3 Tbsp. milk
  • 1 tsp. instant coffee
  • 2 squares (2 oz.) semi-sweet chocolate

Directions:

  1. Cream butter, gradually add sugar and continue beating until blended. Beat in egg yolk.
  2. Sift together flour and cinnamon; gradually add to creamed mixture.
  3. Press evenly into greased 15-1/2 x 10-1/2 x 1” jelly roll pan.
  4. Brush top with egg white. Sprinkle with pecans; press lightly into dough.
  5. Bake 1 hour in preheated 275° oven.
  6. Meanwhile, heat milk, dissolve coffee and melt chocolate together over low heat.
  7. When baked, cut into 1 1/2 inch squares or diamonds; drizzle with melted chocolate.
  8. Cool in pan or on wire rack.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRice Pudding
Next articleMaple Pecans

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.