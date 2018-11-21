Rice Pudding

By -
0
15

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 2/3 cup white rice (uncooked)
  • 2 cups warm water
  • 1 tablespoon margarine (if you like)
  • 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup water

Directions:

  1. Combine rice and water in large microwave-safe dish. If using margarine add that too. Cover loosely, so steam will escape. Cook in microwave on high for 5 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil.
  2. Reduce setting to 50% power, and cook an additional 10 minutes.
  3. Mix other ingredients together while rice is cooking. Without allowing rice to cool, remove cover carefully and quickly stir milk-water-raisin mixture into hot rice. Cover loosely again and continue cooking at 50% power for 10 minutes.
  4. After cooking time is finished, let pudding sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleRaisin Buttercups

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.