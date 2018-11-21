Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 2/3 cup white rice (uncooked)
- 2 cups warm water
- 1 tablespoon margarine (if you like)
- 1/2 cup nonfat dry milk
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup water
Directions:
- Combine rice and water in large microwave-safe dish. If using margarine add that too. Cover loosely, so steam will escape. Cook in microwave on high for 5 minutes or until mixture comes to a boil.
- Reduce setting to 50% power, and cook an additional 10 minutes.
- Mix other ingredients together while rice is cooking. Without allowing rice to cool, remove cover carefully and quickly stir milk-water-raisin mixture into hot rice. Cover loosely again and continue cooking at 50% power for 10 minutes.
- After cooking time is finished, let pudding sit, covered, for 10 minutes.
