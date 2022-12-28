Favorite Lasagna
Submitted by: Virginia Hoover of Shiloh, OH
Ingredients:
- 10 strips lasagna noodles, cooked
- 2 lb. ground beef
- 1 1/2 tsp basil
- 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 2 6 oz. cans tomato paste
- 3 1/2 cups tomato juice
- 4 cups mozzarella cheese
- pepperoni slices, optional
Cheese Filling Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ricotta or cottage cheese
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. parsley flaskes
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Simmer ground beef and seasonings for 20 minutes.
- Mix tomato juice and paste, pour 1/2 cup into a 9-by-13” pan. Layer 1/2 of noodles, 1/2 of cheese filling, 1/2 of mozzarella. Repeat the process; cover with pepperoni and remaining mozzarella.
- Bake at 375 F for 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let set 10 minutes before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!