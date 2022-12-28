Favorite Lasagna

By -
0
16

Favorite Lasagna

Submitted by: Virginia Hoover of Shiloh, OH

Ingredients:

  • 10 strips lasagna noodles, cooked
  • 2 lb. ground beef
  • 1 1/2 tsp basil
  • 1/8 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper
  • 2 6 oz. cans tomato paste
  • 3 1/2 cups tomato juice
  • 4 cups mozzarella cheese
  • pepperoni slices, optional

Cheese Filling Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ricotta or cottage cheese
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. parsley flaskes
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. Simmer ground beef and seasonings for 20 minutes.
  2. Mix tomato juice and paste, pour 1/2 cup into a 9-by-13” pan. Layer 1/2 of noodles, 1/2 of cheese filling, 1/2 of mozzarella. Repeat the process; cover with pepperoni and remaining mozzarella.
  3. Bake at 375 F for 30 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven and let set 10 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.