Basic Tomato Sauce
Ingredients:
- 6-8 tablespoons of virgin olive oil
- 8 or more cloves of garlic
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
- 4 large cans of plum tomatoes, (pulverize 3 in blender and save the last to blend with the parsley and basil at the end)
- 1 or 2 cans tomatoes puree
- 1 onion chopped
- 4-5 basil leaves or to taste
- 2 chicken breasts or 1 cup of ground beef
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sauté the garlic, onion and then meat in a large saucepan; add more oil as needed. Cook until lightly browned.
- Add the pulverized tomatoes; simmer for at least an hour or two on low heat to blend flavors. Some folks simmer longer, but be careful not to burn.
- Place the last can of whole plum tomatoes in a blender with 1 cup of parsley and a few sprigs of basil; add this to the pot of simmering sauce just before serving; it explodes with a fresh garden taste.
