Basic Tomato Sauce

By -
0
6

Basic Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 tablespoons of virgin olive oil
  • 8 or more cloves of garlic
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 4 large cans of plum tomatoes, (pulverize 3 in blender and save the last to blend with the parsley and basil at the end)
  • 1 or 2 cans tomatoes puree
  • 1 onion chopped
  • 4-5 basil leaves or to taste
  • 2 chicken breasts or 1 cup of ground beef
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Sauté the garlic, onion and then meat in a large saucepan; add more oil as needed. Cook until lightly browned.
  2. Add the pulverized tomatoes; simmer for at least an hour or two on low heat to blend flavors. Some folks simmer longer, but be careful not to burn.
  3. Place the last can of whole plum tomatoes in a blender with 1 cup of parsley and a few sprigs of basil; add this to the pot of simmering sauce just before serving; it explodes with a fresh garden taste.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleFettunta
Next articleAioli

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.