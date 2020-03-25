Garlic Mushrooms with Rosemary
Yield: 6 as a side dish, 15 as hor d’oeuvres
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds of large fresh mushrooms
- 1/4 pound sweet butter
- 1 medium onion, chopped finely
- 10 cloves garlic, peeled & minced
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon each salt and coarse grind black pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped coarsely
- parsley – finely snipped as garnish
Directions:
- Cut the stems off the mushrooms. (I cook the stems separately, using the same recipe, decreasing amounts proportionally.) Spread the mushrooms in an oblong Pyrex dish (9ó” x 13″ or thereabouts).
- Spread the rest of the ingredients over the top and bake – uncovered – in a 350°F oven for 40 minutes. Time this, as you don’t want to overcook them and it’s hard to tell just when they are done.
- Stir the mushrooms and sprinkle some finely snipped fresh parsley over the top.
