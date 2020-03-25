Garlic Mushrooms with Rosemary

Garlic Mushrooms with Rosemary
Yield: 6 as a side dish, 15 as hor d’oeuvres

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds of large fresh mushrooms
  • 1/4 pound sweet butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped finely
  • 10 cloves garlic, peeled & minced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon each salt and coarse grind black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped coarsely
  • parsley – finely snipped as garnish

Directions:

  1. Cut the stems off the mushrooms. (I cook the stems separately, using the same recipe, decreasing amounts proportionally.) Spread the mushrooms in an oblong Pyrex dish (9ó” x 13″ or thereabouts).
  2. Spread the rest of the ingredients over the top and bake – uncovered – in a 350°F oven for 40 minutes. Time this, as you don’t want to overcook them and it’s hard to tell just when they are done.
  3. Stir the mushrooms and sprinkle some finely snipped fresh parsley over the top.

