Fiesta Black Bean Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 med. onions, diced
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. cumin
- 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 2 cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 Lg. can diced tomatoes, with juice
- 1½ cups corn
- 2 cups chicken broth
- Shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream
Directions:
- In a large saucepan, sauté the onions in the olive oil until tender. Stir in the chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Stir in the black beans and tomatoes. Bring to a boil and let cook for 2 minutes.
- Remove 1 cup of the mixture and pureé it in a food processor. Add the pureé back to the soup and add in the corn and chicken broth. Bring back to a boil.
- Stir, cover and reduce heat to simmer. Serve right away or let it simmer for an hour.
- Serve with cheddar cheese and/or a dollop of sour cream or yogurt.
