Tomato Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 pounds fresh plum tomatoes
- 6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 1 white onion, roughly chopped
- 1 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 large handful of basil leaves
- ⅓ cup sugar
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place the tomatoes, garlic and onion pieces on your prepared sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
- Place in the oven for 1 hour or until roasted and aromatic.
- Remove from the oven and place in a large pot or dutch oven with vegetable broth, butter, sugar and basil. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.
- Use an immersion blender to blend to your desired consistency.
- Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the soup has reduced slightly.
