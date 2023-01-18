Tomato Soup

By -
0
25

Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 pounds fresh plum tomatoes
  • 6 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
  • 1 white onion, roughly chopped
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 large handful of basil leaves
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 cups vegetable broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Place the tomatoes, garlic and onion pieces on your prepared sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
  3. Place in the oven for 1 hour or until roasted and aromatic.
  4. Remove from the oven and place in a large pot or dutch oven with vegetable broth, butter, sugar and basil. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes.
  5. Use an immersion blender to blend to your desired consistency.
  6. Simmer for 15-20 minutes or until the soup has reduced slightly.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.