Fish Sticks with Tartar Sauce
Fish Sticks Ingredients:
- 1 lb. boneless, skinless cod (or other lean white fish, such as halibut or tilapia), cut into 3×1 inch strips
- 1/2 cup whole-wheat bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup unsalted, unoiled almonds
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1/4 cup all-purpose, whole-wheat flour
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 2 egg whites
- 1 whole egg (whites and yolk)
- 1 tsp. fresh, or, jarred lime juice
- non-stick Cooking spray
Tartar Sauce Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup fat-free sour cream
- 1 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425° F.
- Combine tartar sauce ingredients, mix well, cover and chill.
- In a food processor, place breadcrumbs, almonds, garlic powder and cayenne. Pulse mixture until almonds and breadcrumbs are the same size (small, fine crumbs).
- To prepare batter for fish, you will need three separate, shallow bowls. In the first, combine flour and pepper. In the second, quickly whisk together eggs and lime juice until little foamy bubbles begin to form. In the third bowl, carefully pour the prepared almond and breadcrumb mixture.
- Preheat a baking sheet by placing in preheated oven for about 10 minutes.
- Carefully place each strip of fish into each bowl starting with flour, then egg mixture and finally the breadcrumb mixture. Make sure each fish strip is covered completely and excess batter is shaken off.
- Coat preheated baking sheet well with cooking spray and place fish sticks in a single layer on pan.
- Cook for 8 minutes, carefully flip each fish stick over and continue cooking for 7 minutes.
- Serve with tartar sauce for dipping.