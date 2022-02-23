Grilled White Fish with Avocado Relish
Marinade Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- Zest of 1 medium lime
- 1 pound mild white fish fillets, such as cod or halibut, rinsed and patted dry
Relish Ingredients:
- 1 medium avocado, halved, pitted, and diced
- 1 8-ounce can pineapple tidbits in their own juice, drained
- 3 Tbsp. diced red onion
- 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice of 1 medium lime
Directions:
- In a medium glass bowl, whisk together the oil and lime zest. Add the fish, turning to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, but no more than 12 hours, turning occasionally if marinating for more than 1 hour.
- When the fish is almost ready to be cooked, in a separate medium bowl, gently fold together the relish ingredients. Set aside.
- Preheat the grill on medium high. Drain the fish, discarding the marinade. Place the fish on the grill with the short end facing 10 o’clock. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes, or until dark grill marks appear on the fish. Rotate the fish so that the short end is facing 2 o’clock. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes. Turn over the fish.
- Turn off the heat directly under the fish but keep all the other burners on medium high (indirect cooking). Close the grill lid. Cook the fish until it flakes easily when tested with a fork but is still very moist. (The fish should no longer be opaque in the center.)
- Transfer the fish to plates. Top with the relish. Serve immediately.
