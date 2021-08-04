Flatbread Pizza
Ingredients:
- 4 naan bread whole wheat
- 8 ounces tomato sauce unsalted
- 2 cups zucchini diced
- 2 cups mushrooms diced
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss sliced zucchini and mushrooms with olive oil and pepper. Place vegetables on baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes. Spread tomato sauce evenly on flatbread. Sprinkle mozzarella over tomato sauce. Add roasted vegetables. Bake pizza at 400°F for 8-10 minutes until cheese is bubbly.
