Flatbread Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 4 naan bread whole wheat
  • 8 ounces tomato sauce unsalted
  • 2 cups zucchini diced
  • 2 cups mushrooms diced
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss sliced zucchini and mushrooms with olive oil and pepper. Place vegetables on baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes. Spread tomato sauce evenly on flatbread. Sprinkle mozzarella over tomato sauce. Add roasted vegetables. Bake pizza at 400°F for 8-10 minutes until cheese is bubbly.

