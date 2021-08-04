Chicken, Mushroom and Barley Soup
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 medium onion (diced)
- 2 carrot(s) (diced)
- 3 celery stalks (diced)
- 1 lb. white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
- 32 oz. chicken broth (low-sodium)
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1 cup cooked barley
- 2 cups cooked chicken (shredded)
Directions:
- Add oil to a soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, carrots, celery and mushrooms. Sauté for 5 minutes. Add broth, thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, covered for 20 minutes.
- Remove bay leaves and thyme stem. Add the barley and chicken and heat through for 2-3 minutes. To bulk cook barley, add 11 oz. dry pearled (quick-cooking) barley to a pot of 4 cups boiling water. Cover, then reduce to a simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat, keep covered off the heat for 5 minutes. Makes 6 cups cooked barley. This barley can be used in any recipe calling for cooked barley. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 days or package in freezer bags in one cup increments for up to 6 months.
